Kerala reports 3,402 COVID-19 cases, the highest so far

Among those who tested positive, 46 had come from abroad, 133 from other states and 3,120 were infected through contact while the source of infection of 235 people was not known, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here. Eighty eight health workers were among those infected. While 70,921 have recovered from the infection so far, including 2,058 whose samples turned negative today, presently 24,549 people are undergoing treatment for the disease.