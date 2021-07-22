Kerala reports 3 more cases of Zika virus, state tally rises to 44

With three more people testing positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Thursday, the infection tally in the state reached 44, the state government said.

Health Minister Veena George said, three cases were reported from Thiruvanathapuram-- a 27-year-old resident near the Medical college here, 38-year-old Petta resident and a three-year-old chid from Anayara were found infected with the virus.

"The infection was confirmed in the tests conducted at the medical virology lab here. The total affected in the state has gone up to 44.Currently six persons are under treatment," the minister said in a release.

According to the health department, the patients have not been admitted to hospitals and all of them are stable.

Yesterday, three cases were reported in the state. All three cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram, George said.

On July 15, five people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus, taking the state's case tally to 28. Of the five new cases, two had been reported from Anayara, and one each from Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

