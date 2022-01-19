As many as 34,199 more people tested positive for Covid-19 and 49 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours across Kerala , said the state health department in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition to this, 85 more deaths were added as per the central government guidelines, taking the toll to 51,160. The cumulative case tally in the state has reached 54,41,511.

A total of 8,193 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the total cured to 52,44,206.

The active caseload in the state has reached 1,68,383. Out of this, only 3.2% of patients are admitted to hospitals.

Of those found infected today, 125 reached the state from outside while 33,195 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 596 is yet to be traced.

This comes as state health minister Veena George confirmed on Wednesday that Kerala is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and cautioned people against the "super-spread" of the pandemic.

“Contrary to the first and second waves, there is a rapid spread of the disease in the third wave at the beginning itself," she said at a press conference.

George said if the range of spread was 2.68% during the second wave, it was 3.12% these days and the next three weeks would be crucial for the state.

“Though its severity is lesser, the Omicron variant has the potential to spread the disease five to six times more than the Delta variant and so it should not be taken lightly," she said.

“Every single person should adhere to Covid protocol strictly to keep the pandemic under control," she said.

George also warned of stringent action against those unleashing false propaganda regarding the pandemic and vaccination through social media platforms.

Stating that a section of people is posting lies like Omicron is a "natural vaccine" and so it was not dangerous to contract the infection, she said such campaigns were baseless.

“Whatever be the variant, the basic characteristics of the novel coronavirus were the same and people should take extra care to keep the disease at bay," the minister said.

She also encouraged people to get vaccinated at the earliest, stating that it is the strongest defence against the infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.