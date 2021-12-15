Kerala on Wednesday reported four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the overall tally of the state to five, reported news agency PTI .

The state had detected its first case of the variant on 12 December from Kochi district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive. Among the four new cases are the wife and mother-in-law of the patient, informed state health minister Veena George.

Of the remaining two, one was a Thiruvananthapuram native who had returned from the UK and the other was an Ernakulam native who had just come back from Congo.

George said that contacts of all these persons were being identified and their flight details were being collected. She advised everyone to exercise caution.

Apart from Kerala, till now, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (32), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Telangana (2), West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).

Of the total 32 patients in Maharashtra, 25 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR, the state health department said.

A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 25 November. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November this year.

On 26 November, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

To deal with this, several countries have imposed travel restrictions and local lockdown.

India has added several countries to the “at-risk" list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Under the new norms, passengers coming from “at-risk" countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from 20 December onwards.

The six airports are in Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the Union health ministry, 'at-risk countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

Also, two percent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.