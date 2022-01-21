Kerala reports 41,668 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kerala on Friday reported 41,668 new cases of Covid during the last 24 hours, less than what was reported the previous day. With this, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 55,52,512.

The southern state had on Thursday recorded 46,387 cases, the highest-ever in a single day.

During the last 24 hours, 17,053 people recovered from the infection and 33 died. In the same period, as many as 1,139 people were hospitalised, taking the total number of patients admitted to hospitals to 7,772.

Additionally, 73 deaths were designated as Covid that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

The death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 51,607.

There are currently 2,23,548 active Covid cases in the state.

With inputs from ANI

