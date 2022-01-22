Kerala reports 45,136 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,47,227

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Among those who were found infected today, 128 reached the state from outside while 42,340 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 2,225 is yet to be traced and 443 health workers are also among the infected.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among those who were found infected today, 128 reached the state from outside while 42,340 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 2,225 is yet to be traced and 443 health workers are also among the infected.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to this, 132 deaths were registered in the state, taking the toll to 51,739.
In addition to this, 132 deaths were registered in the state, taking the toll to 51,739.
Among today's fatalities, 70 were recorded over the last few days while 62 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
Among today's fatalities, 70 were recorded over the last few days while 62 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
A total of 1,00,735 samples were tested in the duration. The active cases in the state stand at 2,47,227. "Of the total active cases, only three per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals," said the department.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 1,00,735 samples were tested in the duration. The active cases in the state stand at 2,47,227. "Of the total active cases, only three per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals," said the department.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, 21,324 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured to 52,97,971. There are 3,85,516 persons under the observation of which 8,430 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Also, 21,324 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured to 52,97,971. There are 3,85,516 persons under the observation of which 8,430 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Kerala had on Friday logged 41,668 fresh coronavirus infections, a day after registering 46,387 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
Meanwhile, the state government said on Friday that 100% of the targeted population above the age of 18 years have been given the first dose of vaccine and 83% of the total population given both doses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the state government said on Friday that 100% of the targeted population above the age of 18 years have been given the first dose of vaccine and 83% of the total population given both doses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Over five crore doses have been given to people belonging to various categories and it was significant to achieve this feat at a time when the pandemic is surging," said health minister Veena George.
“Over five crore doses have been given to people belonging to various categories and it was significant to achieve this feat at a time when the pandemic is surging," said health minister Veena George.
"The goal was achieved through a special vaccination drive keeping in focus the third wave of the pandemic. The vaccine doses have been allotted by the Centre after calculating the population above the age of 18 to be 2,67,09,000," she added.
"The goal was achieved through a special vaccination drive keeping in focus the third wave of the pandemic. The vaccine doses have been allotted by the Centre after calculating the population above the age of 18 to be 2,67,09,000," she added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!