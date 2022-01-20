However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3% are admitted to the hospitals.
In addition to this, Kerala reported 341 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 51,501. Among the fatalities, 32 were recorded over the last few days and 309 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre
The state also added 54 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, out of which, 33 were from low-risk nations and six from high-risk countries. Five people reached Kerala from other states and 10 contracted the disease through their contacts.
Of these, 12 people are from Ernakulam district, 10 from Kozhikode, seven from Malappuram, six from Thrissur, five from Kottayam, three each from Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad and two each from Kollam and Alappuzha districts.
The tally of the new strain has now reached 645 in the state. Of the total, 434 patients had come from low-risk countries, 107 from high-risk countries, 80 patients through contact tracing and 24 persons from other states.
This comes as the central government during the day classified Kerala as a “state of concern" due to the rising active infections.