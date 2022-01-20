As many as 46,387 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Kerala , the highest-ever in a single day, said the state health department in a statement on Thursday.

According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 Covid-19 cases, reported on 12 May 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state since the outbreak of the disease.

However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3% are admitted to the hospitals.

In addition to this, Kerala reported 341 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 51,501. Among the fatalities, 32 were recorded over the last few days and 309 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre

The state also added 54 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, out of which, 33 were from low-risk nations and six from high-risk countries. Five people reached Kerala from other states and 10 contracted the disease through their contacts.

Of these, 12 people are from Ernakulam district, 10 from Kozhikode, seven from Malappuram, six from Thrissur, five from Kottayam, three each from Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad and two each from Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

The tally of the new strain has now reached 645 in the state. Of the total, 434 patients had come from low-risk countries, 107 from high-risk countries, 80 patients through contact tracing and 24 persons from other states.

This comes as the central government during the day classified Kerala as a “state of concern" due to the rising active infections.

State health minister Veena George had a day ago confirmed that Kerala is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and cautioned people against the "super-spread" of the pandemic.

“Contrary to the first and second waves, there is a rapid spread of the disease in the third wave at the beginning itself," she said at a press conference.

George said if the range of spread was 2.68% during the second wave, it was 3.12% these days and the next three weeks would be crucial for the state.

“Though its severity is lesser, the Omicron variant has the potential to spread the disease five to six times more than the Delta variant and so it should not be taken lightly," she said.

“Every single person should adhere to Covid protocol strictly to keep the pandemic under control," George added.

