Kerala reports 49 new covid-19 cases

Monday's is the third-largest spike in infections in Kerala. It is also the fourth consecutive day of rising infections that has drastically reversed its earlier success with flattening the infection curve. The state had 53 fresh cases on Sunday, 42 on Saturday and 62 on Friday, its biggest tally yet. The infections started peaking from 7 May onwards— on 8 May it had just 16 active cases— when the state relaxed norms for international and interstate travel.