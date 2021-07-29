Kerala reports 5 new Zika virus cases, 7 active cases in state1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2021, 08:15 PM IST
Total number of Zika virus cases in Kerala now stands at 61, informed state's Health Minister Veena George
Kerala saw five new cases of Zika virus infection on Thursday, informed state's Health Minister Veena George. With this, the total number of Zika virus cases in the state has now reached 61.
Currently, there are seven active Zika virus cases, George further added.
