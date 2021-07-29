OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala reports 5 new Zika virus cases, 7 active cases in state

Kerala saw five new cases of Zika virus infection on Thursday, informed state's Health Minister Veena George. With this, the total number of Zika virus cases in the state has now reached 61.

Currently, there are seven active Zika virus cases, George further added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The first case of the mosquito-borne viral infection in the state was confirmed on July 8 in a 24-year-old pregnant woman. (AFP)

Zika virus update: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total infections at 56

1 min read . 27 Jul 2021
Kerala government on Thursday announced to re-impose a complete lockdown over the weekend. (PTI)

Kerala reports 22,064 new Covid-19 cases, 128 deaths in 24 hours

2 min read . 07:03 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout