Kerala reports 5 new Zika virus cases, 7 active cases in state

Total number of Zika virus cases in Kerala now stands at 61, informed state's Health Minister Veena George

Kerala saw five new cases of Zika virus infection on Thursday, informed state's Health Minister Veena George. With this, the total number of Zika virus cases in the state has now reached 61.

