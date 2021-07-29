Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala reports 5 new Zika virus cases, 7 active cases in state

Kerala reports 5 new Zika virus cases, 7 active cases in state

Zika virus cases have gone up to 61 in Kerala.
1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Total number of Zika virus cases in Kerala now stands at 61, informed state's Health Minister Veena George

Kerala saw five new cases of Zika virus infection on Thursday, informed state's Health Minister Veena George. With this, the total number of Zika virus cases in the state has now reached 61.

Currently, there are seven active Zika virus cases, George further added.

