Kerala reports 50 more Omicron cases, state's tally reaches 280

According to the release, 32 of the Omicron infected persons had come from the UAE. The remaining came from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, Italy, Ukraine, Sweden, Singapore and the Maldives. "With this, Omicron has been confirmed for a total of 280 people in the state. Of them 186 came from low risk countries and 64 from high risk countries. A total of 30 people were infected through contact," the release said.

