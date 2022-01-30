As many as 51,570 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Kerala , taking the cumulative tally to 59,83,515, said the state health department on Sunday.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 9,704 cases, the highest in the state on Sunday, followed by Thrissur with 7,289 and Thiruvananthapuram with 5,746 cases.

This marks a marginal jump in new cases as 50,812 people had tested positive on Saturday. The state had seen the highest-ever single-day jump in infections on 24 January when 55,475 cases were detected.

Further, 14 people lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in Kerala stands at 53,666.

Among the latest fatalities, 87 were recorded over the last few days, while 374 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

The state has tested 1,03,366 samples in the same duration.

There are 3,54,595 active Covid-19 cases in Kerala currently, out of which, only 3.4% are admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, 32,701 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 55,74,535.

There are 5,27,362 people under observation in the state, out of whom 12,628 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across Kerala.

Out of those who were found infected on Sunday, 177 reached the state from outside while 47,778 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 3,178 are yet to be traced. 439 health workers are also among the infected.

Meanwhile, Kerala witnessed a total shutdown and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday as the state government imposed a Sunday curfew.

Only shops selling essential items are allowed to open from 7 am to 9 pm. People working in the essential service sectors can commute. Travel to the hospital and for vaccination purposes are also allowed. The police are conducting checks at different places in the state.

The government has asked hotels and restaurants to host in house dining. However, parcel services will be allowed from 7 am to 9 pm. Train services are available but only Kerala state transport corporation will do long-distance service.

The state has relieved the tourists of the restrictions by allowing them to travel.

