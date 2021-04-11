The state of Kerala has reported 6,986 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The southern state has also reported 16 deaths due to the viral disease in the same time span, according ANI.

The state also reported a total of 2,358 recoveries. The active case load in the state stands at 44,389. The total recoveries have reached 11,17,700 and the cumulative death toll has been reported at 4,783.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57% of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

Besides, the ten states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 80.92 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry highlighted.

