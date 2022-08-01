Kerala reports 6 deaths due to heavy rains2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 11:25 PM IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan asked people to be vigilant following the Red and Orange alerts in several parts of the state
Six deaths have been reported in Kerala due to heavy rains, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday while asking the people to be vigilant following the Red and Orange alerts in several parts of the state.