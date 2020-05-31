Kerala reports 61 new covid-19 cases, active cases 670

ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Sunday reported 61 new covid-19 cases and 15 more recoveries. The state has recorded 1269 total cases, 670 active cases, 590 recoveries and ten deaths.

After successfully tackling the infections, the state started seeing a spike since the resumption of international and interstate travel in early May. Most of the fresh cases on Sunday too were imported ones — 20 came from foreign countries and 37 came from other states, said the government in a statement. Four were infected through contacts, it added.

Kerala has received 1,31,651 people from outside its borders so far, 1,00,572 through roads alone, said the government. The state has kept 1,34,654 people under observation, 1241 in hospitals, and many as 208 hospitalised Sunday, it added.

The government has amped up testing to 3099 samples in the last 24 hours, said the statement. Totally, 67,371 samples have been tested so far, 64,093 of them yielded negative results, the government said. As part of sentinel surveillance of health workers and others, 12,506 samples were tested and 11,604 returned as negative, it said.

A total of 10 more hotspots were added in Kerala on Sunday, totalling 116 hotspots, said the government.

