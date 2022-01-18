As many as 63 more Omicron COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala on Tuesday which took the state's tally to 591, the health minister's office informed.

Of the total cases, 401 persons arrived from 'low-risk' countries, 101 persons from 'high-risk' countries, 70 persons were contacts of patients and 19 came from other states.

Meanwhile, the number of daily COVID-19 cases continued to rise sharply in Kerala with the state reporting 22,946 fresh infections on Monday taking the total caseload to 53,92,652.

The health bulletin showed the growth rate of new virus cases has shot up by 182% compared to the number of cases reported in the previous week (January 10 and 16). The toll in the state touched 50,904 with 72 virus-related deaths, it said.

Among the new deaths, 18 were recorded over the last few days and 54 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

