ERNAKULAM : In a sign of the coronavirus pandemic accelarating, Kerala reported 67 new covid-19 cases, its biggest spike in a day, on Tuesday. In the last five days, the state had 206 cases, including the previous single-highest tally of 62 fresh cases on Friday. The rising infections have drastically reversed its earlier success with flattening the curve. The curved started peaking again from 7 May onwards— on 8 May it had just 16 active cases— when the state relaxed norms for international and interstate travel.

Kerala has 963 total recorded cases till date, 415 of them active cases and 542 recovered. Seven people died so far, including a Puducherry native who was undergoing treatment in Kerala and is added in the state's list by the center.

Of the fresh cases, 27 people are returnees from recent international travel and 33 came back from other states. Seven were infected through contacts, increasing the total tally of those infected with contacts to 57, a recent trend, risking community spread in the state. "We have not had widespread community spread, but we can say we are at the edge of community spread," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his daily evening briefing to reporters.

The majority of the fresh cases are in highly infected Kannur and Palakkad districts, a emigration hotspot and a border district in that order. Of Tuesday's fresh cases, 29 are from Palakkad, eight are from Kannur, six are from Kottayam, five each are from Malappuram and Ernakulam, four each from Thrissur and Kollam, three each are from Kasaragod and Alappuzha. There are ten recoveries too on Tuesday.

Kerala is planning to implement stricter restrictions, and do at least 3000 covid-19 tests per day, said Vijayan. On Tuesday, after a month's pause, people under observation became more than one lakh too. There are 1,04,336 people under observation in Kerala now, said Vijayan, 808 of them hospitalised and the rest in home quarantine. A total of 186 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, he said. The state has tested 56,704 samples so far, 54,836 of them yielded negative results, said Vijayan. As part of senitnel surveillance of frontline workers involved in the pandemic fight, 8,599 people were tested and 8,174 returned negative results, he said. The rest of the results are awaited.

Nine new hotspots were added to the list of hotspots in the state on Tuesday, taking the total containment zones to 68.

