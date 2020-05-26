Kerala reports 67 new covid-19 cases, the biggest daily-spike yet

Kerala is planning to implement stricter restrictions, and do at least 3000 covid-19 tests per day, said Vijayan. On Tuesday, after a month's pause, people under observation became more than one lakh too. There are 1,04,336 people under observation in Kerala now, said Vijayan, 808 of them hospitalised and the rest in home quarantine. A total of 186 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, he said. The state has tested 56,704 samples so far, 54,836 of them yielded negative results, said Vijayan. As part of senitnel surveillance of frontline workers involved in the pandemic fight, 8,599 people were tested and 8,174 returned negative results, he said. The rest of the results are awaited.