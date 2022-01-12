As many as 76 more cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Kerala, taking the state's tally to 421, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday.

According to state health minister Veena George, an 'Omicron cluster' was formed at a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta where the disease was suspected to have spread from a student who was in contact with a person who arrived from abroad.

A total of 15 new Omicron cases were reported from Thrissur district, 13 from Pathanamthitta, eight from Alappuzha, eight from Kannur, six from Thiruvananthapuram, six from Kottayam, six from Malappuram, five from Kollam, four each from Kozhikode and Kasaragod and one each in Wayanad and Ernakulam.

Besides them, a person who came from Tamil Nadu also reported positive for the Covid-19 variant in the state.

Of the total patients, 290 persons have come from low-risk countries, 85 from high-risk countries, 43 are contacts of these patients, and three are from other states.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that Omicron is quickly overtaking the Delta variant of Covid-19 and becoming dominant around the world.

It also cautioned that there is "increasing evidence" Omicron is able to evade immunity but has less disease severity as compared to other variants.

“Omicron has been detected in all countries where we have good sequencing and it's likely to be in all countries around the world. It is quickly, in terms of its circulation, overtaking Delta. And so Omicron is becoming the dominant variant that is being detected," said Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist and Covid-19 technical lead at WHO.

She further cautioned that even though there is some information that Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, “it's not a mild disease" because “people are still being hospitalized for Omicron."

Covid situation in state

Kerala recorded 9,066 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and the death toll due to the disease crossed 50,000.

Of the deaths, 19 were recorded over the last few days and 277 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,064 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 52,05,210.

However, as the number of recoveries were much less than the new Covid-19 cases, the active cases in the state rose to 44,441.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.