Kerala reports 8,553 new Covid cases, 23 new deaths push toll to 836

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 8,553 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 2,28,886 while the toll climbed to 836 with 23 more deaths.

Samples of as many as 4,851 people have turned negative, the highest single day recoveries while the active cases touched 84,497.

As many as 1,44,471 have recovered so far from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 58,727 samples have been tested, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

Two districts accounted for over 1,000 cases-- Kozhikode (1,164) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,119)-- while Ernakulam added 952 infections.

As many as 23 deaths were confirmed due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 836.

Of the positive cases today, 30 had come from abroad, 181 from other states and 7,527 were infected through contact, the release said.

Ninety-nine health workers- 27 in Kannur and 21 from Thiruvananthapuram-were infected through contact today.

As many as2.57 lakh people are under observation in various districts, including 31,171 in hospitals.

So far 31,64,072 samples have been sent for testing, the release added.

Seven places were added in thelist of hotspotstoday and five areas removed,with this the total hotspots in the state reached 725.

The state has clamped prohibitory orders in 14 districts since Saturday in the wake of the massive surge in cases.

As per the CrPC 144 order, more than five people cannot assemble at any place.

A total of 75 cases have been registered so far and 135 people arrested for violating prohibitory orders.

While 50 cases were registered today and 124 arrested, on Saturday 25 cases had been registered and 11 arrested.

As many as 1,905 cases were registered for violating COVID-19 protocols,734 people were arrested today and 78 vehicles seized.

At least 8,214 people were found not wearing masks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

