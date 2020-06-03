Kerala reported 82 new covid-19 cases on Wednesday, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 53 of them came from other countries, 19 came from other states and ten infected through contacts including five health workers. Meanwhile, 24 patients have recovered on the day.

The state has 832 active patients and 651 recovered till date. It has been seeing a spike in infections, largely owing to people returning from outside its borders. Kerala reported 86 fresh cases, the largest single day hike on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 14 are reported from Thiruvananthapuram, 11 from Malappuram, nine from Idukki, eight from Kottayam, seven from Alappuzha and Kozhikode each, five from Kollam and Ernakulam eacg, four from Thrissur, three from Kasargod, two from Pathanamthitta and Kannur each.

The state has 1,60,304 under observation so far, 1440 in hospitals, said Vijayan, and 241 were hospitalised on Wednesday. A total of 4004 samples were tested on Wednesday. So far, 73,712 samples were tested and 69,606 yielded negative results, he said. As part of sentinel surveillance of frontline workers, another 16,711 samples were tested and 15,264 yielded negative results, said Vijayan. Six more hotspots were added to the list of containment zones, totalling 128 hotspots, he added.

