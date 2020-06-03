Kerala reports 82 new covid-19 cases, including five health workers

The state has 1,60,304 under observation so far, 1440 in hospitals, said Vijayan, and 241 were hospitalised on Wednesday. A total of 4004 samples were tested on Wednesday. So far, 73,712 samples were tested and 69,606 yielded negative results, he said. As part of sentinel surveillance of frontline workers, another 16,711 samples were tested and 15,264 yielded negative results, said Vijayan. Six more hotspots were added to the list of containment zones, totalling 128 hotspots, he added.