Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Kerala reports 83 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in past 24 hrs, tally at 2,224
There are 133 hotspots in the state with the addition of two places in Palakkad

Kerala reports 83 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in past 24 hrs, tally at 2,224

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST PTI

  • Of the fresh cases, as many as 27 had returned from abroad and 37, including 20 from Maharashtra and seven from Delhi, were among those who had come from other states
  • Thrissur reported the highest number of positive cases at 25, followed by Palakkad 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Five health workers are among the 83 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala while one more death was reported on Thursday, taking the state's infection count to 2,224 and the toll to 18.

Five health workers are among the 83 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala while one more death was reported on Thursday, taking the state's infection count to 2,224 and the toll to 18.

A total of 62 people recovered from the disease.

A total of 62 people recovered from the disease.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Of the fresh cases, as many as 27 had returned from abroad and 37, including 20 from Maharashtra and seven from Delhi, were among those who had come from other states, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Fourteen people were infected through contact, he said.

Thrissur reported the highest number of positive cases at 25, followed by Palakkad 13, Malappuram and Kasaragod 10 each, Kollam eight, Kannur seven, Pathnamthitta five, Ernakulam and Kottayam two cases each and Kozhikode one.

There are 133 hotspots in the state with the addition of two places in Palakkad. Thirtyfive places have been removed from the list.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated