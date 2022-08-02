Kerala reports another case of monkeypox, total tally reaches 5 in the state

With new confirmed and suspected cases being reported, the Centre formed a task force Monday to monitor the situation and decide on response initiatives.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The state of Kerala on Wednesday reported another case of monkeypox taking the total number of cases to five in the state. According to the Kerala Health Minister Veena George, a 30-year-old male is undergoing treatment in Malappuram and he reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The state of Kerala on Wednesday reported another case of monkeypox taking the total number of cases to five in the state. According to the Kerala Health Minister Veena George, a 30-year-old male is undergoing treatment in Malappuram and he reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE.
His health condition is stable Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored. It is the fifth case of Monkeypox reported in the state, she said. The first patient was discharged and the condition of others was stable, the minister added.
His health condition is stable Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored. It is the fifth case of Monkeypox reported in the state, she said. The first patient was discharged and the condition of others was stable, the minister added.
The Kerala government, meanwhile, confirmed that samples of a 22-year-old man, who died on July 30, tested positive, making him India's first monkeypox-related fatality.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Kerala government, meanwhile, confirmed that samples of a 22-year-old man, who died on July 30, tested positive, making him India's first monkeypox-related fatality.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His 20 contacts including family members, friends, a helper and others who played football with him are in the high-risk category and are under "self-observation".
His 20 contacts including family members, friends, a helper and others who played football with him are in the high-risk category and are under "self-observation".
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries.
According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals -- with symptoms similar to small pox although clinically less severe.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals -- with symptoms similar to small pox although clinically less severe.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.
Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.
With new confirmed and suspected cases being reported, the Centre formed a task force Monday to monitor the situation and decide on response initiatives.
With new confirmed and suspected cases being reported, the Centre formed a task force Monday to monitor the situation and decide on response initiatives.