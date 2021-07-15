Five more cases of Zika virus was reported from Kerala on Thursday, taking the infection count in the state to 28, the health department said.

The new cases are identified from two people in Anayara, one each in Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said,"With this, a total of 28 people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus."

A cluster of Zika virus has been identified in Thiruvananthapuram within a three-kilometer radius of Anayara in and steps are being taken for extermination of mosquitoes in the area to prevent its spread to other places, Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

The minister, in a release, also said that a control room has been set up at the district medical office in the wake of the Zika outbreak in the capital city.

"We have developed a micro plan and have decided to intensify the rector control activities, and also do fogging. Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has intensified activities and the district administration will also be part of it and coordinating all the departments. They will do fogging for the next 7 days," the minister said.

"A control room has started functioning from the DMO office which will opearte round the clock. People can contact the control room regarding information or doubts about the Zika Virus," she said.

The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9.

A high alert has been flagged in all districts regarding the mosquito-borne virus.

