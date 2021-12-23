1 min read.Updated: 23 Dec 2021, 04:15 PM ISTLivemint
Kerala health minister Veena George said five more people have tested positive for the new Omicron variant in the state and all of the infected have been admitted to the hospital
The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala on Thursday said five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus Omicron variant in the state. The total number of Omicron variant cases in the state now stands at 29.
The minister further said out of the five cases, four who reached the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam and one who reached Bengaluru Airport were found infected with the variant.
