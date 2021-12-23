NEW DELHI : The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala on Thursday said five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus Omicron variant in the state. The total number of Omicron variant cases in the state now stands at 29.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George today said five more people have tested for the new Omicron variant in the state and all of the infected have been admitted to a hospital.

The minister further said out of the five cases, four who reached the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam and one who reached Bengaluru Airport were found infected with the variant.

5 people have tested #Omicron positive, out of which four reached the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam & one reached the Bengaluru Airport. All of them have been admitted to a hospital: Kerala Health Minister Veena George



Meanwhile, the Union health ministry today said the country has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated.

The ministry said, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291.

The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now.

