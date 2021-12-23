Kerala reports five new Omicron cases; tally surges to 29

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kerala health minister Veena George said five more people have tested positive for the new Omicron variant in the state and all of the infected have been admitted to the hospital
NEW DELHI :
The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala on Thursday said five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus Omicron variant in the state. The total number of Omicron variant cases in the state now stands at 29.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George today said five more people have tested for the new Omicron variant in the state and all of the infected have been admitted to a hospital.