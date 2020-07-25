Kerala reports highest single day spike of 1103 fresh COVID-19 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the highest single day spike till now, Kerala on Saturday reported 1,103 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection count to 18,098, while over 1.5 lakh persons are under observation. As many as 9,420 persons are under treatment for coronavirus.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state also reported five deaths related to COVID-19 including Ernakulam resident Annie Antony (76), who died on July 24. The results of her sample on Saturday showed that she tested positive for the virus.

"Kasaragod resident Nabeesa (63), Kozhikoderesidents Ruhiyabi (67), Muhammed Koya (58) and Palakkad resident Anjali Surendran (40) passed away on Saturday taking the total death toll to 60," Shailaja said in a release.

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district, has the highest number of patients-- 240-- on Saturday, followed by Kozhikode with 110.

Kasaragod district has 105 positive cases while Alappuzha 102.

According to the medical bulletin, Kollam has 80 COVID-19 cases, Ernakulam 79, Kottayam 77, Malappuram 68, Kannur 62, Pathanamthitta 52, Idukki 40, Thrissur 36, Palakkad 35 and Wayanad 17.

Meanwhile, the health department said 1,049 persons were cured in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,613.

"Of the 1,103 new patients, 119 came from abroad, 106 from other states while 838 contracted the disease through their close contacts.

Out of this, sources are yet to be identified in 72 cases," Shailaja said.

The release said 21 health workers were also among the infected persons.

At least 1,54,300 persons are under observation across the state, of which, 8,981 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The state has tested 22,013 samples in the last 24 hours, the minister said, adding that till now,6,53,982 samples have been sent for testing.

As of now, the state has 481 hotspots.

As per the latest medical bulletin, Thiruvananthapuram, where the government had declared two regions with community transmission, has 2,666 COVID-19 patients, the highest in the state.

Of the 240 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram, 218 are through contacts.

Ernakulam has 909 patients, followed by Kollam with 859 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the 105 new cases from Kasaragodincludesa bride and her groom, and 41 others whotook part in their wedding ceremony held in the district on July 17.

Kasaragod has a total of 584 patients.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

