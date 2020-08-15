Kerala reports highest single day spike of 1608 COVID-19 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 1,608 COVID-19 cases, including 31 health workers, taking the the tally to 42,885, while seven deaths took the total number of fatalities to 146. The recoveries stood at 803 and there were 14,891 active cases, health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Out of these 1,608 cases, 1,409 are through their contacts. The source of 112 cases are yet to be identified. Seventy four people came from abroad and 90 from other states. Thirty one of those affected are health workers, she said in a release Two of the seven persons who succumbed to the virus were aged 69, while the others were aged 58, 70, 64, 75 and 81 and were from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam and Kasargod districts.

With the 803 persons cured, the cumulative recoveries in Kerala stood at 27,779, the minister said. "Currently, 14,891 persons are under treatment for COVID-19.

At least 1,60,169 persons are under observation,including 13,358 in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state," the release quoted her as having said The minister also said 12 more regions in the state have been categorised as hot spots, taking the total number to 562.

The capital district, Thiruvananthapuram has 3,607 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram with 1,998 cases and Kozhikode and Ernakulam with 1,428 and 1,370 cases respectively. Alappuzha has 1,267 cases while Kasaragod has 1,127.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

