In a worrying sign, Kerala on Friday reported 211 new covid-19 cases, the highest daily hike so far and the first time the daily tally breaching the 200-mark. In its relief, the state also reported its highest daily recoveries on the day, 201 patients. The active cases in the state have also gone beyond the 2000-mark, as it sees an increase in infection among people returning from across the borders, apart from a spike in local people getting infected from unknown sources.

Kerala has confirmed 4,964 total coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 2,098 are active cases, 2,839 recovered and 25 died.

Of Friday's fresh cases, 138 came from abroad and 39 returned from other states. An unusually high number for the state, 27, were infected through the local transmission or from unknown sources. The figures were announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his evening briefing to reporters.

In a major cause of worry, a policeman who was on duty at the official headquarters, Secretariat, is one of the freshly infected in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram. His source of infection is unknown. Six Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are also among those infected on Friday.

Those who tested positive at Alappuzha district include 11 members of a family and a pregnant woman. Seventy-five employees of the Government General Hospital in Ernakulam district have also been asked to go on quarantine after a woman, the wife of a fisherman, who is being treated there, tested positive on Friday.

With a spike in local transmission, the state plans to begin 10,000 rapid antigen tests starting Saturday. It tightened vigil in the capital city on Friday, where Vijayan asked people to avoid all non-essential travels.

In the backdrop of the policeman guarding Secretariat testing positive, Vijayan said restrictions will be tightened in the official headquarters and meetings will be limited. "Visitors to government offices will also be restricted," he said.

Vijayan said sentinel survey has already begun in Ponnani Taluk in Malappuram district, another hotspot where the state is seeing a rise in infections from unknown sources. Malappuram also has the highest number of active cases— 35.

Over 1.77 lakh people are under observation in Kerala as of Friday, 2,894 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. Vijayan said that 378 people were hospitalised on Friday alone. The government has ramped up testing from daily 3000 tests a month ago to test 7,306 samples in the last 24 hours. So far, 2.53 lakh samples have been sent for testing, Vijayan said.

