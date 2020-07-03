Kerala reports highest single-day spike of 211 cases, active cases cross 2,000

In a worrying sign, Kerala on Friday reported 211 new covid-19 cases, the highest daily hike so far and the first time the daily tally breaching the 200-mark. In its relief, the state also reported its highest daily recoveries on the day, 201 patients. The active cases in the state have also gone beyond the 2000-mark, as it sees an increase in infection among people returning from across the borders, apart from a spike in local people getting infected from unknown sources.