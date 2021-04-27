Kerala today recorded 32,819 new COVID-19 cases which is also the highest single-day record since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

With today's count, the total infection count reached 14,60,364, while the active cases mounted to 2,47,181, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the situation as serious.

Eighty-six health workers were among those who tested positive today.

As many as 18,413 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,07,680, Vijayan said.

The toll surged to 5,170 with 32 deaths.

The situation in the state was "serious", Vijayan told reporters here.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,41,199 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.4 per cent.

So far, 1,53,54,299 samples have been tested.

Seeking to contain the wide spread of the second wave of COVID-19, prohibitory orders were clamped in 14 more local self government (LSG) units in Malappuram district of Kerala, on Tuesday.

District Collector K Sreenivas imposed the orders under 144 CrPC.

Similar restrictions has already been in force in 24 LSG wards in the district till April 30, official sources said.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in municipal limits, where the test positivity rate has exceeded 30 percent, they said.

The LSG units, which comes under the new prohibitory order till April 30, are Purathur, Thennala, Thuthuvali, Monniyur, Valavannur, Edavanba, Urangattiri, Vsttamkulam, Keezhuparamba, Kuzhimanna, Vengara, Kannamangalam, Kalakaua and Kalpakancherry grama panchayats.

As per the order, the curbs would come into effect from 9 pm tonight and be in force till April 30.

Restrictions would be effective from 9 PM till morning 5 AM, in other parts of the district, it said.

Though strict control has been effective, restricting congregations and public gatherings are needed in order to check the spread, the order pointed out.

Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of cases today--5,015, followed by Ernakulam 4,270, Malappuram 3,251 and Thrissur 3,097.

Three districts reported over 2000 cases.

Of the positive cases, 265 had come from outside the state and 30,309 people had been infected through contact.

At least 5,27,662 people are under observation in various districts, including 21,460 in hospitals.

Ernakulam district has the highest number of people undergoing treatment for the infection--39,594, followed by Kozhikode 34,986,and Malappuram 26,188.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.