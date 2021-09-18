Kerala reported 19,325 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday in a break from the spike in infections seen earlier this week. The total case tally in the state now stands at 44,88,840.

The southern state crossed the 20,000-mark in terms of daily additions to the Covid tally the past two days, reporting 23,260 and 22,182 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases at 2,626, followed by Thrissur with 2,329 and Kozhikode with 2,188.

As of today, the state has 1,80,842 active Covid-19 cases, out of which 13.2 per cent are in hospitals. On Saturday, Kerala reported 27,266 recoveries, taking the overall tally to 42,83,963. The virus claimed 143 lives during the day, pushing the cumulative death toll in the state to 23,439.

“Out of those who were found infected today, 96 reached the state from outside, while 18,114 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,038 are yet to be traced. 77 health workers are also among the infected," said state health minister Veena George.

A total of 1,21,070 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The minister said 88.94 per cent of the targeted population have received the first dose of vaccination and 36.67 per cent, both the doses. There are 2,507 wards across 678 local self government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio above eight per cent, George said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.