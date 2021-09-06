Kerala detected 19,688 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total cumulative tally to 42,27,526, the state health department said on Monday. The state has seen the count of fresh infections going below 20,000 for the first time in nearly 10 days.

Further, 135 more people succumbed to the disease in Kerala, taking the death toll to 21,631. The positivity rate in the state stands at 16.71% after 1,17,823 samples were tested between Sunday and Monday, as her the health department bulletin.

In addition to this, 28,561 people have recovered from the infection since Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 39,66,557 and the number of active cases to 2,38,782.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases at 3,120, followed by Kozhikode (2,205), Ernakulam (2,029), Malappuram (1,695), Kollam (1,624), Palakkad (1,569), Thiruvananthapuram (1,483), Alappuzha (1,444), Kannur (1,262) and Kottayam (1,020).

Of the new cases, 81 were health workers, 111 from outside the state and 18,602 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 894 cases.

There are currently 6,20,739 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,87,582 are in home or institutional quarantine and 33,157 in hospitals.

The state government also said that 75% of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by 5 September and 28% of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

More than 92% of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 48% of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.

It further said that only 12.82% of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals and less than 1% of those under treatment are in the ICU.

The state government said that those who are Covid positive and also suffer from comorbidities should avoid staying at home.

