THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday informed that the state has detected nine cases of the coronavirus new variant Omicron. 

The total number of cases of the new variant now stand at 24  in the state. 

Of the nine new cases, six persons who reached Ernakulam and three who reached Thiruvananthapuram were found infected with the variant.

Meanwhile after reporting less than 3,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the last three days, Kerala on Wednesday recorded 3,205 new infections, taking the caseload to 52,13,943. 

The state also reported 383 deaths, raising the toll to 45,538, a government release said.

With 3,012 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,51,715 and the active cases dropped to 27,842.

As many as 56,388 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 1,34,146 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,30,126 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,020 in hospitals.

