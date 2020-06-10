Kerala on Wednesday confirmed covid-19 in an 87-year old person died on 7 June, taking the death toll in the state to 18 as per the central government's calculation. Continuing its hike in infections, Kerala also reported 65 new cases and 57 recoveries on the day, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Meanwhile, two covid-19 patients under treatment also committed suicide in Thiruvananthapuram, both were showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms, said local reports.

The state has reported 2,143 total cases so far, 1,238 of them active patients and 905 recovered, said Vijayan. Most of the fresh cases are people who returned from long-distance travel—34 patients came back from foreign countries and 25 returned from other states to Kerala, he said. Five people were infected through local contacts, he added.

Further, the state is set to receive a large number of returnees— around 1500 on Wednesday alone— through the second phase of India's official repatriation exercise called 'Vande Bharat' and charted flights. The state has currently kept 2,10,592 people under observation for infections, said Vijayan. Most of them are in home-quarantine except 1,844 in hospitals. On Wednesday alone, 206 people were hospitalised.

Kerala has tested 98,304 individuals so far, and 93,475 yielded negative results, Vijayan said. As part of sentinel surveillance of health and other community workers, 24,508 samples were tested and 22,950 were negative, he added.

On Wednesday, the state added five more regions as hot spots, taking the total tally of containment zones to 163 hotspots. It had extended the lockdown in containtment zones until 30 June.

Giving a district-wise break-up, Vijayan said, ten of the fresh cases are from Kozhikode, nine from Thrissur, seven from Malappuram, six each from Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, four each from Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur, three each from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam and one from Alappuzha.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via