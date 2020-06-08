Kerala reports one more death, 91 new cases

Continuing the hike in covid-19 cases, Kerala reported one more death and 91 new cases on Monday.

As of Monday, the state has 1,174 active patients and 814 recovered, said the health minister KK Shailaja in a statement.

The deceased is a 41-year old person who had returned from Maldives on 16 May and had tested positive, the minister said. He had a severe kidney failure and breathing issues and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College in Thrissur district, said Shailaja. With this, the death toll in Kerala has increased to 17, including a Puducherry native who died while under treatment in the state.

Of the fresh cases, the minister added, 73 came back from foreign countries and 15 came back from other states. One person was infected through contact and the other two are health workers. There are 11 recoveries too on the day.

Giving a district-wise break of fresh patients, she said— 27 patients are from Thrissur, 14 from Malappuram, 13 from Kozhikode, eight in Kasargod, five each from Kollam and Alappuzha, four from Kannur, three each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam, two from Wayanad and one from Palakkad. All of Kerala's 14 districts are currently infected.

The state has 1,97,078 persons under observation, 1,771 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. As many as 211 people hospitalised on Monday.

So far, the state has tested 85,676 samples, and 82,362 yielded negative results, said Shailaja. As part of sentinel surveillance, 22,357 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers, people with high social contacts, and 21,110 samples have been confirmed with no infection. In the last 24 hours, 3,827 samples were sent for testing, said the statement.

Six new places were added to the list of hotspots on Monday, totalling 150 hotspots across Kerala. The state had extended lockdown in hotspots until 30 June.

