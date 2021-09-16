Showing a significant jump in the number of daily COVID infections, Kerala on Thursday reported 22,182 fresh cases today as against 17,681 new cases reported on Wednesday, the state health bulletin said. With that, the active tally stands at 1,86,190, and the total caseload at 44,46,228.

Meanwhile, with 178 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count reached 23,165.

In the same time span, 26,563 recovered from the disease, pushing the total to 42,36,309.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,252 cases followed by Ernakulam (2,901), Thiruvananthapuram (2,135), Malappuram (2,061), Kozhikode (1,792), Palakkad (1,613), Kollam (1,520), Alappuzha (1,442), Kannur (1,246), Kottayam (1,212), Pathanamthitta (1,015) and Idukki (973). Of the new cases, 105 were health workers, 89 from outside the state and 21,122 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 866 cases.

There are currently 5,54,807 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,27,791 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,016 in hospitals.

Earlier in the day, during a routine press conference regarding the COVID situation in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “Almost 68 per cent of the total cases reported nationally are from Kerala. Kerala has over 1.99 lakh active cases, while five other states -- Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra -- have more than 10,000 active cases."

Meanwhile, Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “We have been seeing some decreasing infections in Kerala. Other states are also on the path of averting future surge."

The state on Wednesday reported 17,681 fresh COVID cases and 208 deaths.

