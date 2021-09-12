Kerala reports over 20,000 COVID cases, 67 deaths in last 24 hrs; TPR at 17.51%

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,572 followed by Thrissur 2,451, Thiruvananthapuram 1,884, Kozhikode 1,805, Kottayam 1,780, Kollam 1,687, Palakkad 1,644, Malappuram 1,546, Kannur 1,217 and Alappuzha 1,197, the release said. Of the new cases, 101 were health workers, 114 from outside the state and 19,251 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 774 cases, it said. There are currently 6,03,315 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,72,761 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,554 in hospitals.