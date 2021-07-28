Kerala reported over 22,000 new COVID cases showing a huge surge in infections, news agency ANI said. On Wednesday, the state reported 22,056 new cases, while, 22,129 new infections were logged yesterday.

In the same time span, 131 deaths were also reported in the state. Currently, the state has 1,49,534 active cases.

A total of 17,761 recoveries were also reported today.

On Tuesday, five districts in the state reported more than 2,000 fresh cases, with Malappuram leading the fray with 4,037. Thrissur was next with 2,623, followed by Kozhikode 2,397, Ernakulam 2,352, Palakkad 2,115, Kollam 1,914, Kottayam 1,136, Thiruvananthapuram 1,100, Kannur 1,072 and Alappuzha 1,064. Of the new cases, 116 are health workers, 124 had come from outside the state and 20,914 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 975 cases, the release said.





