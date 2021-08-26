Kerala has reported over 30,000 new Covid cases for the second day in a row. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 30,007 cases, 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 1,81,209 while Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands at18.03%.

On Wednesday, Kerala saw a sudden spike in fresh cases with 31,445 people testing positive and 215 deaths. The TPR jumped to 19.03% from 18.04% on Tuesday.

The last time the state crossed the 30,000 mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 Covid cases.

Today, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the situation and the steps taken to contain the alarming graph of the virus in Kerala. Of the 46,164 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in the country on Wednesday, 31,445 were in Kerala.

Bhalla also discussed issues related to containment strategy and medical infrastructure. Several top officials of the Centre and the state government attended the meeting, which was held through a video-conference.

A central team, which visited Kerala recently, had also flagged issues relating to the containment strategy adopted by the state, officials told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that out of the total 46,000 new Covid-19 cases detected across the country in the last 24 hours, 58% came from Kerala. He further said that 58.4% of the total new infections recorded last week came from the southern state.

Bhushan informed that the rest of the states are still showing a declining trend.

“Kerala has more than 1 lakh active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases," said the health secretary.

Bhushan said the months of September and October will be crucial in pandemic management and cautioned that festivals should be celebrated in accordance with Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“We are still in the midst of the second surge of Covid-19 in our country. The second surge has not yet concluded. It is not over and therefore, we have to maintain all necessary precautions, particularly in light of our experience that after every festival we see a spike," he added.

