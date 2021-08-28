For the fourth straight day, Kerala reported over 30,000 fresh Covid cases today. As per the state health bulletin, as many as 31,265 cases and 153 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 39,77,572 and the toll to 20,466.

However, the test positivity rate has declined to 18.67% from yesterday's 19.22%.

A total of 1,67,497 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and 353 wards in 70 local self government bodies recorded a weekly infection population ratio above 8%, as per official release.

It further said, "Out of those found infected, 120 people reached the state from outside, while 29,891 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,158 are yet to be traced. Among those infected are 96 health workers."

Currently, there are 2,04,896 people under treatment. Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases 3,957, followed by Ernakulam with 3,807 and Kozhikode 3,292.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had reviewed the situation with top officials on Thursday and the steps taken to contain the alarming graph of the virus in the state.

Earlier this week, the Centre noted that Kerala is the only state reporting over one lakh covic-19 cases, while four states have 10,000 to one lakh active cases and 31, less than 10,000 active cases.

