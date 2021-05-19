Thiruvananthapuram: The state of Kerala has recorded 32,762 new Covid-19 cases in a single day. With the new infections reported on Wednesday, the infection count has risen to 22,03,413.

The death toll in the state reached 6,724 after the state reported 112 more fatalities.

According to the state government, around 48,413 persons have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries in the state have reached 18,94,518. Currently, the state government has reported that 3,31,860 are undergoing treatment for the infection.

In terms of testing, 1,40,545 samples have been collected in the last 24 hours. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.3%. So far, 1,82,89,940 samples have been tested.

Ernakulam has reported 4,282 cases, the highest, followed by Malappuram 4,212. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 104 are health workers, 218 had come from outside the state and 30,432 were infected through contact. As many as 10,05,084 persons are under quarantine, including 40,199 in hospitals.

India saw record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,19,86,363 while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

