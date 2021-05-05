Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hinted of imposing stricter restriction as the state reported highest single-day rise of 41,953 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

CM Vijayan said that the state is going through a serious situation as coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly. According to Vijayan, test positivity rate is not declining. "The situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state," the CM added.

Kerala reported 58 deaths and 23,106 recoveries in 24 hours. The state's active caseload stands at 3,75,658. A total of 13,62,363 patients have recovered so far, while 5,565 deaths have been reported as of May 5, the CM said during media briefing.

The Kerala chief minister suggested that banks should stop all recovery proceedings considering the pandemic situation people are facing. He further added, "Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have been asked to stop collect pending bill arrears for two months".

Further, CM Vijayan assured that the Kerala Police will help in providing emergency medicines. The chief minister said, "Those who need emergency medicines and are unable to go out can seek the help of Kerala Police to buy medicine by calling the police control room".

"The State Police media centre will also spread awareness in social media about Covid-19 guidelines," he added.

The union health ministry on Wednesday said that Kerala is among 10 states that have contributed 70.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in a single day.

