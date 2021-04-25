Kerala today recorded highest single-day COVID spike by logging as many as 28,469 new infections, the state health bulletin reported on Sunday. With this, the active number of cases touched 2,18,893. Meanwhile, the state also reported 30 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 5,110.

Also with 8,122 discharges today, the total number of recoveries in the state went up to 11,81,324.

In the last 24 hours, 1,26,773 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 22.46 per cent. So far 1,51,16,722 samples have been tested. The COVID-19 caseload soared to 14,05,655 , a government press release said.

While Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of 4,468 cases, followed by Kozhikode 3998 and Malappuram 3123, Thrissur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram each reported over 2,000 cases, a government press release said. Of the positive cases, 338 people had come from outside the state and 26,318 were infected through contact.

A total of 4,70,558 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 19,565 in hospitals.

The state on Saturday logged Saturday reported 26,685 new cases, while on Friday, 28,447 fresh infections were reported.

Amidst this explosive rise in the number of COVID cases, the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called the situation was grim stating, "We are sitting on a volcano which can explode any moment.People should understand the situation and take adequate precaution to protect themselves."

However, the CM had further had assured that there is no shortage of bed.

"There is no shortage of oxygen as of now and there was no need for any anxiety," Vijayan said adding, "all steps should be taken to ensure that the ICUs and ventilators are fully functional and there are enough hospital beds."

On Sunday, shops and business establishments remained closed and most of the vehicles were off the roads following the 48 hour lockdown like curbs imposed by the state government since Saturday to bring down the number of cases.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, account for 74.53 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.94 per cent of India's total active cases, it also said.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily COVID-19 new cases, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

