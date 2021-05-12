With 95 people succumbing to the deadly virus, the death toll reached to 6,053
Also 34,600 people were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 15,71,738
Kerala on Wednesday recorded 43,529 new COVID-19 cases, which is also the highest single-day record in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, a health bulletin said. And with today's count, the overall tally touched 19,80,879.
Meanwhile, with 95 people succumbing to the deadly virus, the death toll reached to 6,053. Also 34,600 people were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 15,71,738.
According to the ministry, a net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases.
As per the ministry, new recoveries outshine new daily COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. Ten states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar account for 71.58 per cent of the new recoveries.
