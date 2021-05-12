Kerala reports record 43,529 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate at 29.75%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 43,529 new COVID-19 cases, which is also the highest single-day record in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, a health bulletin said. And with today's count, the overall tally touched 19,80,879.

In the last 24 hours, 1,46,320 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 29.75 per cent.

Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of cases today--6,410, followed by Malappuram 5,388, Kozhikode 4,418 and Thiruvananthapuram 4,284. Three districts reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the positive cases, 241 had come from outside the state and 40,133 people had been infected through contact. Those who tested positive on Wednesday included 145 health workers.

The state on Tuesday reported 37,290 new COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths, the state government said.

New recoveries outshine new daily COVID-19 cases

According to the ministry, a net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases.

As per the ministry, new recoveries outshine new daily COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. Ten states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar account for 71.58 per cent of the new recoveries.

