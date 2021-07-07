Kerala recorded 15,600 fresh Covid cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per state government update on Wednesday. With this, the number of cases has risen to 30,11,694 and toll to 14,108.

As many as 11,629 people recovered from the infection during the same period.

Now, total recovery has gone up to 28,89,186. Presently, the state has 1,07,925 active cases.

Highest cases were reported from Malappuram (2052), followed by Ernakulam (1,727), Thrissur (1,724), Kozhikode (1,683), Kollam (1,501), Palakkad (1,180) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,150).

Of the new cases, 74 are health workers, 66 had come from outside the state and 14,761 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 699 cases, the state government said in the statement.

In the last 24 hours, 1,50,630 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 10.36 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala High Court expressed its displeasure over violation of Covid protocols by people thronging outside liquor outlets run by the Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) and asked the state government what steps it had taken against it.

The court was displeased with the open violation of the Covid social distancing protocols outside liquor outlets of BEVCO and inaction of the police personnel present at the spot.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by a lawyer who has sought directions to the state to allow bars and hotels to sell liquor at the same rates as the outlets of BEVCO to prevent overcrowding at these shops during the pandemic.

Advocate C Rajendran, who represented Vijayan in court, said that the bench was displeased after it saw the photographs attached with the petition of "overcrowding outside the liquor outlets with the police standing there as mute spectators", according to news agency PTI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.