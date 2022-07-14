A person who had recently returned from abroad has been admitted to a hospital in Kerala after he showed symptoms of monkeypox, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing Health Minister Veena George. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing. The Kerala minister said said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

People with monkeypox often experience symptoms like fever, body aches and a rash; most recover within weeks. IT was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’

The World Health Organization recently said that there are more than 9200 cases worldwide in 63 countries. The WHO declined last month to declare monkeypox a global health emergency, but said it would revisit its decision soon. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in people in several central and western African countries. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

The Indian health ministry recently issued guidelines for management of monkeypox disease. “Raising awareness of risk factors and educating people about the measures they can take to reduce exposure to the virus is the main prevention strategy for monkeypox," it said.

According to the guidelines, there are number of measures that can be taken to prevent infection with monkeypox virus:

-Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that has been in contact with a sick person.

-Isolate infected patients from others.

-Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-Use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.