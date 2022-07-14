Kerala reports suspected monkeypox case2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 10:49 AM IST
Kerala health minister said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad
A person who had recently returned from abroad has been admitted to a hospital in Kerala after he showed symptoms of monkeypox, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing Health Minister Veena George. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing. The Kerala minister said said the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.