Kerala reports suspected monkeypox case

The World Health Organization recently said that there are more than 9200 cases worldwide in 63 countries. The WHO declined last month to declare monkeypox a global health emergency, but said it would revisit its decision soon. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in people in several central and western African countries. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.

